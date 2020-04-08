Coronavirus postpones Hoku Awards until September

The Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts is postponing the 43rd annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards until September 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced today.

“After extensive consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we share our decision to postpone the 43rd Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards,” said HARA president Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom in a release. “The health and well-being of our community, award nominees, staff and thousands of people who attend the awards show each year is our first and foremost priority.”

HARA will now announce the final Hoku Awards ballot on April 15, with online voting open to members from May 6 through May 27. The general public will be invited to participate in voting for Favorite Entertainer of the Year from June 10 until July 8.

Along with rescheduling the Hokus, HARA announced the launch of a new Kokua Hawai’i Entertainers Fund to help support members currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 25 from 7-9 p.m., HARA and KFVE-TV will co-host a 2-hour live fundraiser hosted by Hawaii News Now’s Billy V, with all money raised going to the fund.

“We hope that this fund will be able to provide some much-needed relief to our members, many who are suffering during this pandemic,” Hanaiali‘i Gilliom said. “We hope that the community will come out and support them during their difficult time.”

Visit nahokuhanohano.org for more details.