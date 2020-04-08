WATCH LIVE: Green, Anderson, Hara to address Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a hearing today to assess and advise the Senate regarding the state’s COVID-19 plans.

Special committee members include Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Today’s hearing aims to confirm development of state departmental plans and procedures, review and assess those plans and procedures to determine if they are being implemented properly and in a timely manner as to safeguard public health and safety, and disseminate any new information obtained.

The hearing includes scheduled testimony from the following:

>> 11:00 a.m. Office of the Lt. Governor: Lt. Governor Josh Green

>> 11:30 a.m. Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Chair

>> 12:30 p.m. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander

>> 1:00 p.m. Department of Human Resources and Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director