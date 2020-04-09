Mayor Michael Victorino announces curfew for Maui County among other rules to curb spread of coronavirus

Mayor Michael Victorino has announced a curfew for Maui County among other rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Victorino said the curfew pilot program will start at 11 p.m. Friday night for the county. The curfew lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. but would exempt travel for “urgent medication, medical emergencies or essential business.”

“After reflection on the upcoming holiday weekend and concerns in our community, I have decided to mandate a night-time curfew for at least the next three days,” Victorino said in a news release today. “These are difficult times for all of us and we’re doing everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will evaluate the effectiveness of this curfew after this weekend and will continue to make policy changes as needed.”

Victorino last week said he would observe the behavior of residents before deciding if more county mandates were required.

The announcement comes after a similar curfew was announced today by Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard. Ballard said transportation via wheels in Honolulu would not be allowed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., although walking outside would be permitted.

Additionally, Victorino said that starting Friday only two members of a household may leave their homes to conduct essential activities. Exceptions include family members who cannot be left alone, like young children, seniors and persons with disabilities.

Businesses are not allowed to let more than two people from one household inside, and businesses with employees who handle food directly must wear a mask or other face covering.

Bed and breakfast homes and short-term rentals can only operate to house essential workers.