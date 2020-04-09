WATCH LIVE: Murakami, Morishige, Espinda to address Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a hearing today to assess and advise the Senate regarding the state’s COVID-19 plans.

Special committee members include Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki and Senator Kurt Fevella.

Today’s hearing aims to confirm the development of state departmental plans and procedures, review and assess those plans and procedures to determine if they are being implemented properly and in a timely manner as to safeguard public health and safety and disseminate any new information obtained.

The hearing includes scheduled testimony from the following:

>> 11:00 a.m. Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: Scott Murakami, Director

>> 11:30 a.m. Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness: Scott Morishige

Behavioral Health Services Administration: Edward Mersereau, Deputy Director

Partners in Care: Laura E. Thielen, Executive Director

>> 1:00 p.m. Releasing of incarcerated persons: Honorable Daniel Foley (Ret.), Special Master

>> 2:00 p.m. Department of Public Safety: Nolan Espinda, Director