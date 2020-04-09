Hawaii Pacific University extending online-only instruction into summer semester due to ongoing coronavirus concerns

Hawaii Pacific University announced this week that it will continue to offer online-only classes and labs into the summer semester due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All courses scheduled for both the full 14-week summer semester and shorter summer terms will be held online, according to the university.

HPU temporarily shifted all of its in-person classes to online instruction in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were given the option of remaining on campus or returning home to finish out the rest of the term through May.

On March 24, HPU informed its students and community that an individual at the university had tested positive for COVID-19, and that it was working with the Hawaii Department of Health to reach out to all persons who had close contact with him or her, and to follow all recommended protocols.

“We were able to seamlessly pivot to delivering our full curriculum online,” HPU Provost Jennifer Walsh said in a news release. “I have heard from many of our faculty members, indicating online instruction is going well. For students needing extra support, faculty are ready to assist, and the University provides free, online tutoring services.”

Walsh said that HPU’s university experience has also shifted online.

Students take part in an ongoing series of online concerts, as well as lectures, games and other activities that the university has developed especially for them, including a karaoke night and yoga. Academic advising, financial aid, and other student services are also provided online.

“In just a few weeks, the academic highlight of spring at HPU will be celebrated online,” said Walsh, “as we present our annual Capstone Symposium, with senior project presentations from across our disciplines shared live for our online campus community.”

HPU is also launching a new program for high school students, who may enroll in online AP-equivalent courses over the summer while earning college credits at the same time. Students can choose from subjects ranging from art history to biology, English language and composition, calculus, physics, psychology and United States government and politics.

The courses will be offered to high school students at a special flat rate of $500 per course, an 85% discount off the regular tuition of $3,375 for a three-credit summer course.

“Our vision is to lead in innovative, affordable higher education, and we are committed to accessibility to education for individuals across the spectrum of learning,” HPU President John Gotanda said in the release. “We are pleased to expand our curriculum with this new online program, giving an edge to high schoolers in Hawaii and beyond.”

More information is available at hpu.edu/ap. More information on summer courses is available at hpu.edu/summer-courses.