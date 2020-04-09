Kokua Line: Disability parking permits handled by mail during pandemic

Question: How do I get a handicap parking placard with everything closed?

Q: How does one go about getting a renewal on a temporary handicap placard? I have one that will expire the end of May, and my surgery date was canceled due to COVID-19, so I know I will need it after that date.

Answer: Kokua Line has received many questions about obtaining or renewing disability parking permits now that Oahu’s satellite city halls and the Disability and Communication Access Board are closed to in-person visits. The following information is from DCAB and Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services.

>> Expiration dates for long-term placards have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Permittees may continue using their expired blue placard to obtain parking privileges until the suspension is rescinded,” according to DCAB. This currently applies only to six-year placards (blue), not to temporary placards (red), which are good for six months.

>> Long-term and temporary disability parking permits are being issued and renewed in Honolulu County during the pandemic, but only by mail. Long-term (blue) placards previously were renewed by mail, but initial issuance and the issuance and renewal of temporary placards (red) used to be handled in person. Now everything is by mail; no walk-ins until further notice. Disregard any instructions on a form saying otherwise.

>> Application forms are available online.

Form PA-1, for first-time, temporary and replacement placards: 808ne.ws/hpform

Form PA-2, for renewal of long-term placard: 808ne.ws/renewform

>> If you cannot print your own form, ask your doctor to supply it or ask DCAB to mail you one. For this and other questions about disability parking passes, call DCAB at 586-8131, email dcab@doh. hawaii.gov, or check health.hawaii.gov/dcab/.

>> To request a placard by mail, follow the applicable instructions:

For long-term (blue) placards:

>> Applying for first time: Complete form PA-1 (physician/APRN fills out Side 2)

Make a copy of valid ID

Mail both items to City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Services, 925 Dillingham Blvd., #102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Renewing: Complete form PA-2 (physician/APRN fills out Side 2)

Make a copy of valid ID

Mail both items to DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801

For temporary (red) placards

>> Applying for first time:

Complete form PA-1 (physician/APRN fills out Side 2)

Make a copy of valid ID

Write $12 check payable to City & County of Honolulu

Mail all three items to City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Services, 925 Dillingham Blvd., #102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Renewing: Complete form PA-1 (physician/APRN fills out Side 2)

Make a copy of valid ID

Write $12 check payable to City & County of Honolulu

Mail all three items to City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Services, 925 Dillingham Blvd. #102, Honolulu, HI 96817

Replacing blue or red placard

>> Due to loss or theft: Complete Side 1 of form PA-1 (no physician certification needed if placard is unexpired)

Make a copy of valid ID

Write $12 check payable to City & County of Honolulu

Mail all three items to: City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Services, 925 Dillingham Blvd., #102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Due to mutilation: Complete Side 1 of form PA-1 (no physician certification needed)

Make a copy of valid ID

Send mutilated placard

Mail all three items to City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Services, 925 Dillingham Blvd., #102, Honolulu, HI 96817

>> Processing and fees (if any) vary. Mailing your application to the wrong agency will delay your request.

>> DCAB staff are working from home. If you call and get the voice mail, leave a clear message so that someone can call you back.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.