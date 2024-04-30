Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Bicyclist, 75, critically injured in collision with car in Mililani

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:15 a.m.

A 75-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Mililani early this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said at about 5:47 a.m., the man was riding an e-bike southbound in the right lane of Kamehameha Highway at Waikalani Drive when he was struck by a motorist in the same lane.

As a result of the collision, he was ejected onto the roadway. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and administered advanced life support.

Police said the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police closed Kamehameha Highway, southbound, from Leleihua Golf Course Road to Waikalani Drive for a collision investigation.

At this time, police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide