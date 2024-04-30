Bicyclist, 75, critically injured in collision with car in Mililani

A 75-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Mililani early this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said at about 5:47 a.m., the man was riding an e-bike southbound in the right lane of Kamehameha Highway at Waikalani Drive when he was struck by a motorist in the same lane.

As a result of the collision, he was ejected onto the roadway. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and administered advanced life support.

Police said the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police closed Kamehameha Highway, southbound, from Leleihua Golf Course Road to Waikalani Drive for a collision investigation.

At this time, police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.