Patients with mild symptoms moved to hotel

TOKYO >> Earlier this week, Tokyo began transferring a handful of coronavirus patients with mild or no symptoms to a hotel as the capital prepared for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s declaration of a state of emergency.

While hospitals in Tokyo continue to strain under the growing weight of the novel coronavirus epidemic, 10 patients relocated to Toyoko Inn, a 14-story hotel with 240 rooms located in the city’s Chuo Ward.

Officials from the Tokyo Metro­politan Government said approximately 100 people eventually will be housed in individual rooms in the building’s top eight floors.

Patients are expected to stay for up to two weeks in the hotel, where they will be confined to their rooms except during meals.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has enlisted Self-Defense Forces to assist hospital staff in providing meals, health care and other services.

As Tokyo races to secure hospital beds faster than the virus spreads, officials said the occupancy is a test run of one option to help ease the burden on the health care system.

On Monday, Koike announced a series of monthlong emergency measures that took effect following the prime minister’s declaration. They include a supplemental budget, a call center to respond to residents and businesses, and a campaign to encourage residents to self- isolate and avoid nonessential outings.

The supplemental budget allocates 23.2 billion yen (about $213 million) to bolster hospital testing and treatment capacity, as well as aid schools and residents who have lost their jobs or homes due to the virus.

Abe said the state of emergency covers Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures — Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba — as well as Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

While the declaration gives governors greater authority with residents and businesses, Koike insisted that the measures are “not a lockdown.” Residents can still go to grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals.

Facilities subject to closure include cram schools, sports gyms, theaters, museums, barbershops, libraries, department stores, shopping malls, nightclubs, bars, karaoke bars, pachinko parlors and driving schools, said officials.

But while governors can call on the public to isolate themselves or ask businesses to temporarily close, they do not have the legal authority to compel them to do so.

“While there are people who understand the situation, there will be those who don’t, individuals who think this isn’t about them, that the coronavirus won’t affect their lives,” Koike said. “It’s important that those individuals realize that their actions are affecting the people around them.”