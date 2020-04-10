Fabric Mart ordered to close 3 Oahu stores as residents search for material for homemade face masks

Fabric Mart is temporarily closing its Oahu retail stores at the end of the business day today to comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency “stay-at-home” orders.

Demand for fabric has been high, with long lines outside the door, as the public looks for material to make fabric cloth masks in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Angie Kim, owner of the family business, confirmed that the three retail stores in Kaneohe, Honolulu and Aiea would close at the end of the business day today.

She said the mayor’s office had given the business notice that it was not complying with the emergency proclamation.

“For now, we’re going to move everybody towards shopping online,” she said.

In a “stay at home” guidance document updated on Thursday, the city specifically mentioned that there was no change to retail fabric stores, and stores selling face coverings, as non-essential businesses despite the mayor’s recommendation that Honolulu residents wear cloth masks when going out in the community.

“Retail stores that sell items such as scarves, ski masks, and/or fabric and sewing supplies that may be used to make the recommended face coverings are not now ‘Essential Businesses’ under the Stay at Home Order,” said the document. “Such businesses must cease all activity within their facilities located in the City and County of Honolulu in accordance with Order 2 of the Stay at Home Order.”

Fabric Mart will still remain open for business online at hawaiifabricmart.com.

In addition, Fabric Mart has a wholesale company, Printex Fabrics, available to nonprofits seeking materials to make fabric masks for health care workers. Orders can be made at printexfabric.com.

