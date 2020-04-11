Hawaii Foodbank faces huge increase in demand

The Hawaii Foodbank has seen a massive increase in demand for donated food since the coronavirus pandemic hit the islands — and the need will likely grow worse.

“We are asking for more food from the Foodbank, but they’re strapped,” said Catherine Lederer, director of labor community services for the Hawaii state AFL-CIO, which is distributing food to the public. “People are afraid. There’s so much uncertainty out there, and we don’t know when it’s going to end. The Foodbank is a critical part of our community, even more so right now.”

Last week, demand for food was so high at the AFL-CIO’s third consecutive food distribution operation that organizers ran out. They’re scheduled to pass out more food from the Hawaii Foodbank today at 9 a.m. at the Hawaii Government Employees Association’s headquarters at 888 Mililani St. in Kakaako.

Since Gov. David Ige ordered everyone to stay at home or work from home on March 25 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Hawaii Foodbank has seen the monthly demand increase across Oahu and Kauai from 1 million pounds to 1.4 million pounds.

“We are projecting the numbers to increase to 1.75 million to 2 million pounds in April,” Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani said in a statement. “Hawaii Foodbank typically purchases $33,000 of food in a month at this time of year but has spent $640,000 on food and supplies in the past four weeks for COVID-19 relief. In April, we are projecting to spend $350,000 to $500,000.”

More than 194,000 people filed unemployment claims across the islands since March 1, coupled with the loss of two meals per day for Hawaii’s schoolchildren because campuses are closed.

Also, on Friday, Mokulele Airlines announced it had flown 1,500 pounds of groceries from Honolulu and Kahului for free to Molokai, where the main grocery store, Friendly Market Center, was shuttered after two employees were diagnosed with coronavirus.

On March 28, with only word-of-mouth advertising the night before, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s food distribution operation behind the Waianae Mall saw a line of vehicles that began stretching for more than 2 miles hours before an assembly line of volunteers started filling the trunks of 514 vehicles beginning at noon.

Most of the 55,000 pounds of food came from the Hawaii Foodbank, along with another 500 pounds of salad donated by Kahumana Organic Farms in Waianae that was intended for restaurants that are now closed, said Alicia Higa, director of health promotion for the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

“It was crazy,” Higa said. “If we did publish it I don’t know what would have happened. A lot of our community members got unemployed. And for every kid, there are two meals a day they’re not getting from school.”

The Department of Education has been offering grab- and-go breakfast and lunch meals for students at Waianae intermediate and high schools, Nanakuli High & Intermediate and Maili, Makaha and Nanaikapono elementary schools.

Even before the corona­virus pandemic, 40% of Leeward Coast residents suffered from “food insecurity,” Higa said. Now the search for food has exploded.

“Right now, even for people who do have money, we’re having trouble getting food in the stores,” she said. “It’s panic mode. People are living day by day.”

Higa called the Hawaii Foodbank “our life preserver.”

She implored “anybody who has the opportunity to help the Hawaii Foodbank. They really, truly are helping people in our community. We appreciate them.”