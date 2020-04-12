Power outage affects area near Ala Moana and surrounding neighborhoods

Hawaiian Electric Company reports that 36 customers are without power this morning near the intersection of Kaheka and South King streets.

The outage was reported at 7:06 a.m. and a HECO crew is working to restore power to those affected.

Neighborhoods possibly experiencing issues this morning include Ala Moana, Kakaako, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, McCully, Moiliili and Tantalus.

Check HECO’s website for updates.