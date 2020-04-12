Power outage affects area near Ala Moana and surrounding neighborhoods

Hawaiian Electric Company reports that 36 customers are without power this morning near the intersection of Kaheka and South King streets.
The outage was reported at 7:06 a.m. and a HECO crew is working to restore power to those affected.
Neighborhoods possibly experiencing issues this morning include Ala Moana, Kakaako, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, McCully, Moiliili and Tantalus.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.