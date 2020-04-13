comscore Drive-thru testing to be held Tuesday on Molokai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Drive-thru testing to be held Tuesday on Molokai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Premier Medical Group Hawaii conducted drive-thru testing at Kakaako Waterfront Park on March 21.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be held again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Molokai at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center.

The testing will be conducted by Scott Miscovich and his organization Premier Medical Group Hawaii. The organization has conducted drive-thru testing on Oahu and on Molokai on April 7.

All traffic must enter Ailoa Street via Kamehameha V Highway, between Kaunakakai Baptist Church and Kaunakakai Elementary School.

For questions and information, contact Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s Molokai liaison Stacy Crivello at 808-868-6750.

