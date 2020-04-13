2nd Maui cluster of coronavirus cases possible, says Mayor Mike Victorino

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said there is another possible cluster of COVID-19 cases aside from the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He said he cannot divulge the location of the other one, but that there is a strong suspicion of another cluster.

The Department of Health is investigating, he said.

Hawaii health officials said today that the Maui Memorial Medical Center cluster of COVID-19 cases has increased to a total of 34 health care worker and patients. The total includes two more health care workers and one patient who recently tested positive. They said some of those people, however, may have been infected elsewhere.

Victorino declined to take a position on a petition demanding that Maui Memorial’s top executives resign because they allegedly put cost concerns ahead of staff and patient safety.

The mayor also has banned visitors from staying at bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals as of today. Visitors who are already renting will be allowed to finish their stay and return home.

The mayor said he will announce Tuesday whether he will continue the recent nighttime curfews assess the recent curfews after a pilot program was initiated during the Easter holiday weekend.