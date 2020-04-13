Flash flood warning issued for Oahu

A flash flood warning has been issued for the island of Oahu until 1:45 p.m. today.

At 10:42 a.m., radar and rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling near Hauula. Also, the gauge at Waikane Stream showed that it had exceeded 6 feet and was continuing to rise. Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

The National Weather Service warned of flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Ahuimanu, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kahuku, Waikane, Laie, Waiahole, Punaluu, Kahaluu, Heeia and Kahana Valley State Park.

Officials advise the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. The public should not cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

Earlier, the NWS had issued flood advisory for the island of Oahu through 1:30 p.m. today.

At 10:26 a.m., the National Weather Service said radar indicated heavy rain developing across many portions across the eastern third of Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest around Hauula.

Locations in the advisory include but were not limited to Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Heeia and Kahana Valley State Park.

Forecasters said a warm and moist air mass interacting with an upper level disturbance will bring locally, heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds around 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, as well, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and lows from 68 to 73.

On the surf front, forecasters warn that surf along north and west facing shores is expected to quickly trend up through the day Wednesday as a large west-northwest swell builds down the island chain. Surf will exceed advisory levels for north and west facing shores as the swell peaks late Wednesday through Wednesday night.

For today, surf along north facing shores will remain at 4 to 7 feet, and last through Tuesday. Surf along west, east and south facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

On Sunday, a record daily maximum rainfall of 0.53 inches was set at Kahului, surpassing the previous record of 0.26 set in 2014.

The unsettled weather should improve by Tuesday night and Wednesday as trade winds return.