VIDEO: Mayor Kirk Caldwell discusses curfew, fabric stores

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Update, 3:35 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said fabric stores on Oahu will now be considered essential businesses and can remain open on a limited basis.

Fabric stores have seen an increase in customers who are buying fabric to make masks. But the mayor’s office said on Friday that Fabric Mart, which has several locations on Oahu, was not considered an essential business and was to close for the weekend.

Caldwell also said the nighttime curfew that covered 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the three-day Easter weekend will not be extended.

3 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a 3 p.m. press conference today to discuss his stay-at-home order, nighttime curfew that covered Easter weekend and fabric stores on Oahu that he ordered closed.

Watch the video below