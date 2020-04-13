WATCH LIVE: Senate committee on COVID-19 meets for coronavirus update

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is meeting today to confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures, review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are being properly and timely implemented to safeguard public health and safety.

Scheduled speakers include:

>> 11:30 a.m. — Office of the Governor: Ms. Linda Chu Takayama, Chief of Staff

>> Noon — Office of Enterprise Technology: Mr. Douglas Murdock, Chief Information Officer

>> 12:45 p.m. — Department of Taxation: Ms. Rona Suzuki, Director

>> 1:30 p.m. — Department of Human Resources Development: Mr. Ryker Wada, Director