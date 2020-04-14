‘We are flattening the curve,’ Gov. David Ige says during coronavirus update

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige said the state is flattening the curve of the spread of coronavirus in Hawaii.

“The numbers look promising,” he said at a news conference today.

Also at the news conference, Lt. Gov. Josh Green warned the public to continue practicing social distancing.

“Do not let this get away from us,” he said. “Do not let your guard down.”

State Health Director Bruce Anderson and Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii, also spoke at the news conference.

Watch the news conference below: