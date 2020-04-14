Hawaii’s 2nd cluster of coronavirus cases found at Kona restaurant

Hawaii health officials are investigating the state’s second cluster of COVID-19 infections among employees at a food establishment in Kona.

The state Department of Health would not disclose how many workers have tested positive, but said it is investigating “limited localized spread of COVID-19.”

The DOH would not identify the restaurant, but said there is no risk to customers because “the restaurant was taking necessary physical distancing measures to protect customers.”

“Fortunately the restaurant like many food establishments had previously implemented social distancing measures to protect customers and prevent exposure prior to an employee testing positive,” the department said. “The establishment has closed its operation and performed enhanced cleaning. Employees who have tested positive are in isolation and exposed employees without symptoms are in self quarantine at home. DOH does not believe this outbreak poses a risk to the general public. The department is continuing to work with the restaurant to ensure all possible precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of disease.”

Hawaii’s first cluster of health care workers infected with the novel coronavirus was discovered on Maui.

The outbreak among front-line employees at Maui Memorial Medical Center, which did not require use of personal protective equipment for all employees, has grown to 34 people, including two health care workers and one patient.