State calls for Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to fight COVID-19

Hawaii health officials are calling for volunteers to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
The Healthcare Association of Hawaii and the state Department of Health is asking for help from both medical and non-medical volunteers to create the Medical Reserve Corps in anticipation of a surge in cases.
“We’re asking licensed health care professionals not working in a clinical role to consider volunteering,” said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, including retired and out-of-state professionals, individuals who previously held a clinical license, physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, EMTs, community health workers and other non-medical roles. “While we’ve not seen a large surge of COVID-19 patients … we want to continue to prepare for what may occur in the future.”
For more information email mrc@doh.hawaii.gov.
