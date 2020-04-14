WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige and state DHS director discuss assistance programs

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige and Pankaj Bhanot, the director of the state Department of Human Services, will be discussing benefits for families and individuals such as SNAP (food stamps), Med-QUEST, financial assistance programs, domestic violence resources and more this morning.
Feel free to comment and ask questions on Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.
