Column: Military, state working closely on COVID-19

The Department of Defense (DoD) team is committed to and is working closely with Hawaii to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus and raise the bar for medical capabilities. We continue to be transparent with the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) while maintaining the security and readiness of our nation’s force. These comments address concerns about military reporting of COVID-19 cases, as noted in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s April 11 editorial, “Military should open up about coronavirus in its ranks.”

It’s important to note, all DoD COVID-19 positive tests details from the Tripler Army Medical Center are shared with Hawaii’s DOH through daily reports.

The hospital commander, Col. Heidi Mon, works directly with DOH’s chief of the disease outbreak center, Dr. Sarah Park. This information is integrated into the overall state health numbers.

Additionally, if a military member or their family is tested outside a military facility, these cases are also reported in the overall state numbers. This coordination and collaboration focuses on safety of the community through sharing information and open communication.

While we cannot report the total number of cases at individual units, bases, or commands via open source, I assure you our base commanders will continue to work with health officials and local leaders to share information and ensure the health of all, as our bases are part of the larger local community.

We appreciate the understanding as we protect operational security and our nation’s readiness — to include defense of the homeland.

As we work together to stop the spread of the virus, U.S Indo-Pacific Command has assigned U.S. Army Pacific, led by Gen. Paul LaCamera, to lead DoD Defense Support to Civil Authority efforts and to partner with the state of Hawaii adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Ken Hara, to support Hawaii, if assistance is needed.

Further, our health-care leaders are integrated within the Hawaii medical community to get ahead of need by determining community capacity for hospitalization, ICU care and ventilators.

Finally, all DoD personnel and dependents have been directed to follow the governor’s and mayors’ “stay at home” orders and subsequent directives in Hawaii. DoD activities and manning have been distributed and focused on mission-essential activities only. We are committed to doing our part to flatten the curve.

Hawaii’s people and the U.S. military share an enduring bond that spans many generations. Through cooperative and collaborative relationships together, we will overcome COVID-19 and when we return to normal activities, we will do it stronger than ever.