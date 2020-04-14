Farmers Market Calendar: April 2020

While many of Oahu’s farmers markets have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, some remain open, with restrictions in place to provide for social distancing. Here’s a list of what’s open as of Tuesday. The situation can change without notice. For the latest information on a specific market, call or check the websites listed. If you run a market, send updated information to Joleen Oshiro, joshiro@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moa­na­lua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmlovers markets.com.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Arena parking lot. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. EBT cards accepted. Free parking during market hours. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Call 955-7745.

>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High, 511 Lunalilo Home Road; run by Kaiser’s PTSA. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.

>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, Pali Lanes parking lot, 120 Hekili St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sundays, 340 Uluniu St. Place orders at 388-2595 or lokahikailuamarket.com.

>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Call 235-1143.