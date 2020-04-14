Makana Provisions delivers Hawaii-raised beef during coronavirus quarantine

Ignacio “Iggy” Fleishour was raised to hunt and to respect what he catches.

“I even make my own hunting implements with animal parts. There’s no waste,” he said.

Seven years ago, the owner of Makana Provisions Meat Co. turned his skill into a business that feeds folks far and wide, providing USDA-approved venison across the country. And to utilize all parts of the animal, in September he partnered with Bobby Farias’ Hawaii Meats to produce value-added products.

Now, Makana Provisions is selling a variety of beef cuts direct to the public through meat boxes, plus venison and more, at the Hawaii Farm Bureau’s Blaisdell farmers market, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Items can also be ordered online and delivered. Direct sales was an idea the company had been considering for a while.

“But with COVID, we knew we can’t wait anymore, and we’ve had an incredible response. People now have access to the best quality meat — all local, no antibiotics or hormones,” he said.

Fleishour said the boom in direct sales “educates the public and connects them to their food sources.”

But the best benefit is keeping folks working. “It’s about the guys at the plant, and the ranchers. It’s not an easy job, cutting meat all day, ranching. Those guys are the heroes.”

A 10-pound, $55 Ohana box includes 4 pounds of ground beef, 3 pounds of stew meat and 3 pounds of thin-sliced sirloin. Other meat boxes, individual beef cuts, venison and value-added items such as jerkeys are also for sale. Visit hawaiigrassfedbeef.com to see the product lineup.

Order by 2 p.m. Tuesdays for Friday delivery; $5 fee islewide. Or pick up at 91-319 Olai St. in Kapolei.