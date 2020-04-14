Second Maui cluster of virus cases possible, mayor says

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said there is another possible cluster of COVID-19 cases aside from the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He said he cannot divulge the location of the other one, but that there is a “strong suspicion” of another cluster.

The Department of Health is investigating, and Dr. Lorrin Pang, the DOH district health officer for Maui, is involved, Victorino said at a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss updates related to COVID-19 on the Valley Isle.

DOH spokeswoman Janice Okubo said she was not aware of another possible Maui cluster.

State health officials said Monday that the Maui Memorial Medical Center cluster of COVID-19 cases has increased to 34 health care workers and patients. The total includes two more health care workers and one patient who recently tested positive.

Okubo said some had traveled and gotten ill, while others were community spread. The department is continuing to investigate by contact tracing.

Victorino declined to take a position on a petition demanding that Maui Memorial’s top executives resign because they allegedly put cost concerns ahead of staff and patient safety. The petition lists numerous problems including a lack of personal protective equipment and not allowing nurses to wear personally purchased PPE.

He said he believes the hospital has its challenges but that they are being met by the Health Department and the Maui Health Care Group. “I’m allowing them to do what they need to do,” he said. “I will leave it up to the people if they think change needs to be made.”

When asked whether Maui Memorial is safe, Victorino said, “PPEs is one of the big issues … and until it’s addressed we cannot guarantee anything.”

Addressing all the hardworking medical staff, he said, “I’m sorry you’re not getting the right equipment. We are looking ourselves right now … and we hope to get some within the next week or so.”

“I’m concerned of any cluster, especially in our health care area,” he said. “Very, very important to do as much. This is why I’ve brought Dr. (Scott) Miscovich and the Premier Medical Group in to do a wide range of testing including staff and patients at Maui Memorial Hospital.”

He said that the county has had nearly 2,000 tests performed and will kick off another round of them.

The mayor Monday also banned visitors from staying at bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals. Visitors who are already renting will be allowed to finish their stay and return home, but essential workers are allowed to rent them.

If the county finds out vacationers are at a vacation rental or bed-and-breakfast, it will cite the owners, Victorino warned.

Visitor arrivals have dropped dramatically and only one arrived Sunday.

Roving checkpoints yielded seven citations Saturday, and only one was for a rule violation. Police require driver’s license, registration, insurance card and a valid reason to travel.

Victorino said he will assess the nighttime curfews, initiated as a pilot program during the Easter holiday weekend, and announce today whether he will continue them. Police reported they worked well and seemed to curb people from staying out late.

The mayor reminded Maui residents only two members of a household may leave the home to conduct any essential services, unless they absolutely cannot leave someone at home such as young children, seniors or disabled persons.