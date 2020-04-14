Hawaii Labor Department updates unemployment website

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has established a new website for claimants to check the status of their claims.

The website is https://huiclaims2020.hawaii.gov/status. By inserting their last name, email address and Social Security number, claimants can immediately check their status. The site is available 24/7.

The DLIR also has set up three new emails to help those who need assistance with:

1. Backdating: dlir.ui.backdate@hawaii.gov

This email address is for those who would like to have their claim backdated. The backdate will be for their first week of less than full employment due to COVID-19. Individuals are to submit their full name, last four digits of their Social Security number, telephone number (including area code) and the week that they would like their claim backdated to.

2. Disqualification: dlir.ui. disqualified@hawaii.gov

This email address is for those who have received an email, letter or other message (screen shot) that says that they are disqualified from unemployment insurance. Individuals are to submit their full name, last four digits of their Social Security number, telephone number (including area code) and a screen shot of their disqualification.

3. Language access: dlir.ui. languageassistance@hawaii.gov

This email address is for those who would like to request language assistance from UI. Individuals are to submit their full name, telephone number (including area code) and the language in which they would like to receive interpretation services. The interpretation services would be provided free of charge and via telephone.

DLIR said these new upgrades will help alleviate traffic so that new claimants can successfully file their claims and claimants who already have filed can complete their weekly or biweekly certifications. Using these new processes, the department said it hopes to assist everyone who has and will file for unemployment insurance.