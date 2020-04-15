New coronavirus case reported at West Loch Elderly Village in Ewa Beach

City officials this morning reported that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at West Loch Elderly Village in Ewa Beach.

Residents of the city elderly housing project, which consists of townhouse-style units, were informed by the property manager today, according to a release issued by city spokesman Alexander Zannes.

The individual is not a resident, Zannes said.

“The individual is not on property and the Hawaii state Department of Health believes there is no identifiable risk to residents,” according to the memo hand-delivered to residents by property manager Locations.

The 150-unit complex is aimed at seniors in the low, very low and extremely low income levels as defined by housing assistance guidelines, according to a brochure for the project.

“In an abundance of caution, we have done thorough cleaning of all common areas including the laundry rooms in addition to our regular cleaning and maintenance,” building management said. “We are still in our flu and respiratory season so should you develop symptoms of a cold or flu, please contact your primary care physician for advice.”

The memo also encouraged all Oahu residents to wear a face mask when not at home, to not touch their faces, to maintain social distancing and to wash their hands.