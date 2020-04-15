Ocean Safety makes most of Oahu’s 20 rescues on north shore during rising swell

Most of the 20-plus rescues Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to today were on the north shore, where there was a rising swell in areas including Laniakea and Chuns reef.

Spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email that most of the people who had to be rescued were “inexperienced and were caught off guard by the rising surf.”

However, lifeguards also rescued a 36-year-old experienced body boarder who was injured at Pipeline. He was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, which then transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

The last of the rescues was made at 7 p.m. at Sunset Beach.

Enright said in the email that Ocean Safety works from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. islandwide but that lifeguards worked overtime on the north shore.

She said there is a pre-COVID-19 number of lifeguards on duty, but they are stationed in trucks rather than on the beach. She advised ocean users to know the conditions of the ocean but would rather they opt to stay home.