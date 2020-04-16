Bank of Hawaii adjusting call center hours, reopening Keeaumoku branch

Bank of Hawaii said today it is temporarily changing its call center hours in an effort to reduce wait times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective Saturday, the bank’s call center, normally operating 24/7, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. HST daily until further notice.

This change is due to very light call volume during overnight hours, and will allow the bank to add call center agents to its daytime shifts to accommodate customers at home during the day.

Lost or stolen card inquiries will continue to be handled 24/7.

The bank encourages customers, if possible, to avoid calling during its heaviest call times between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Customers may use its online, mobile and ATM options for many banking services.

Bank of Hawaii also said effective Monday that it will reopen its Keeaumoku branch at 1451 S. King St. in Honolulu. General hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Kupuna hours will be 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday.

To see a listing of availability and hours for all branches, go to http://www.boh.com/covid-19-main-page/available-services.