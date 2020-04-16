Former state Rep. Dennis R. Yamada dies at age 75

Gov. David Ige and Sen. President Ronald Kouchi today praised former Kauai state Rep. Dennis R. Yamada — who also was a former University of Hawaii regent and chairman of the state Public Utilities Commission — who died Sunday at the age of 75.

Ige and Kouchi also offered their condolences to Yamada’s family and loved ones.

“Dawn and I join the community in mourning the loss of former Rep. Yamada. We thank him for the years he dedicated to proudly serving the people of Kauai and our state,” Ige said in a statement.

Kouchi called Yamada “a dedicated public servant who tried to steer public policy to positively affect the people of Hawaii – through his leadership and service as a state representative.”

No cause of death was released.

Yamada represented Kauai while serving six terms in the House from 1970 through 1982.

Yamada also chaired the House Consumer Protection & Commerce Committee from 1972 through 1978; and the House Judiciary Committee from 1978 through 1980.

He served as House majority leader from 1980 through 1982.

Ige’s office said he will issue a flag order for the day of Yamada’s memorial service, which has not been announced.