Corrections

>> Kirsten Toillion Nakashima’s last name was misspelled on first reference in Lee Cataluna’s column on Page B1 Wednesday.

>> A lab in Washington has tested three dogs for COVID-19 and the results came back negative. A story on Page B1 Monday inaccurately reported that the dogs were from Hawaii.