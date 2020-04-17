Man in Hauula charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting at police and neighbor

A man from the Hauula area has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after shooting at police officers and a neighbor Tuesday evening.

Honolulu police responded to reports of an armed man, identified by a police report as Micah Decosta, 32, in a tactical vest outside a home around Hauula Homestead Road.

Officers saw Decosta run into his home, and he refused to exit. Crisis negotiators from the Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division tried to speak with him, but the situation escalated, and Decosta fired multiple rounds at the officers.

The rounds hit a neighbor, an armored police vehicle and a “robot.”

An officer then shot Decosta, who was taken to a nearby hospital and treated before being arrested and transported to HPD’s main station.

The neighbor who was shot was treated at the scene and released. None of the officers were injured during the incident, which lasted from about 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to HPD.

Decosta has been charged with six counts of attempted murder in the first degree and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and additional charges are pending.

His aggregate bail has been set at $1 million.