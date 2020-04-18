Koko Head-bound lanes of H-1 freeway reopened near Punahou

Honolulu police have reopened all Koko Head-bound lanes of the H-1 freeway near Punahou Street following a brief closure for an investigation.
Police said two lanes were initially closed, but all eastbound lanes were subsequently closed.
The closure was reported about 12:25 p.m., and the lanes were reopened by 12:50 p.m.
Police said the closure was not accident-related, but declined to immediately provide further details.
