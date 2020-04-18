Tua Tagovailoa had lowest Wonderlic score among 2020 QB prospects

The Athletic’s Bob McGinn reports that ex-Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scored a woeful 13 on the Wonderlic test, administered by the NFL to draft prospects before the draft.

Among the other first-round prospects, McGinn reported that LSU’s Jake Burrow scored a 34, Utah State’s Jordan Love got a 27 and Oregon’s Justin Herbert had a 25.

The highest reported score among the 2020 quarterback draft prospects was a 40 by Iowa’s Nate Stanley.

Current Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 48 (number of correct answers out of 50 questions) is reportedly tied for the third-best all-time (Fitzpatrick’s fellow Harvard alum Pat McInally, a Bengals punter from 1976-85, owns the lone perfect score).

Quarterbacks have brushed off a low Wonderlic to star in the league. Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s score in 1983 was widely reported to be a 16, and Ravens defending NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson was reported to have the same score as Tagovailoa, a Saint Louis alum, two years ago.