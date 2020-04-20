Surf along north, west shores to ramp up with light trades, little rain

The week will start off with light trades for most Hawaiian isles, with the exception of Hawaii island, but the atmosphere should remain stable, with little rainfall, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said a light, southeast flow will continue around the smaller isles, where daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will prevail. The sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and showers, but skies should remain clear at night. On Hawaii island, a few showers may be pushed ashore over the windward, mainly nights and mornings.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with isolated afternoon showers, highs from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds of 5 to 10 mph for the smaller isles. Trades on Hawaii island range up to 15 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear, with lows from 67 to 72.

Surf, meanwhile, will remain up along north and west facing shores through the week as a series of northwest swells move through. Heights may reach advisory levels once again Tuesday night through Wednesday, then again late Thursday through Friday as two new swells move down the island chain.

Surf along north facing shores will be 8 to 10 feet this morning, then lower to 5 to 8 feet late this afternoon before rising again to 8 to 12 feet late Tuesday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 5 to 8 feet this morning, then lower to 3 to 5 feet late this afternoon, and rise to 5 to 8 feet late Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up, potentially to advisory level by Tuesday as a south swell fills in.

Surf along south facing shores will reman at 2 to 4 feet this morning, rise to 3 to 6 feet by tonight, then to 5 to 8 feet Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

Forecasters said trade winds will return during the second half of the week as a ridge builds north of the islands. The trades will bring windward showers, but rainfall will remain light.