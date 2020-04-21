Hawaii attorney general urges 3M to prevent price gouging of coronavirus safety equipment

The Hawaii Attorney General has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in urging 3M to do more to combat inflated prices of N95 respirators and other desperately needed personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

While 3M, as a leading manufacturer, has taken initial steps to increase production, and committed to maintaining prices for N95 respirators, when there has been a critical shortage, distributors and others in the marketplace have been charging unconscionable prices.

“3M has an incredibly important role to play in this ongoing crisis,” said Attorney General Clare E. Connors in a news release. “Like other corporate citizens, we are asking 3M to step up and do the right thing, by ensuring there is no price gouging on personal protective equipment.”

In a letter addressed to Michael F. Roman, the board chairman and chief executive officer of 3M, the coalition said their offices have been flooded with complaints from consumers and health care providers regarding excessive prices for PPE since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is crucial that hospitals, healthcare workers, and first responders have access to these masks and other PPE and that they are able to obtain them at reasonable prices so that they can care for patients with COVID-19 as well as others needing medical attention,” said the attorneys general.

The attorneys general asked 3M to take the following actions:

>> Continue to publish policies prohibiting price gouging by its distributors and cease doing business with those who violate them.

>> Create a database of 3M’s inventory of N95 respirators for government officials and healthcare providers.

>> Make transparent how inventory is being distributed and how orders are being filled.

The attorneys general asked, in addition, that 3M provide a point of contact for the company to continue these discussions.

The coalition, led by Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring, includes the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Letter from attorneys gener… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd