Two visitors arrested in Waikiki for violating coronavirus self-quarantine

A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas and a 33-year-old man from Sydney, Australia were arrested this morning for violating the emergency rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimberly Kim Tien of Las Vegas and Edwin Htun were reported by a manager at the LayLow Waikiki Hotel after the manager was notified by an “irate” citizen that one of the visitors was posting on Instagram showing her being out of her hotel room in violation of the state’s 14-day self-quarantine law for people arriving in Hawaii.

Special agents from the state Attorney General’s office interviewed staff at the hotel and obtained records that showed that the pair repeatedly left their hotel room from the day they arrived on April 15 through yesterday.

The pair were arrested at 8:45 this morning and were immediately taken to the airport for their return flights. Since one of the visitors is an Australian citizen, authorities notified the embassy of his arrest.