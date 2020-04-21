Singer Jack Johnson to host 2-hour livestream of Kokua Festival on Saturday

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has announced he will host “Kokua Festival 2020 — Live From Home,” a livestream concert this Saturday in partnership with Amazon Music.

The festival — held in celebration of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary and in support of the Kokua Hawai‘i Foundation and COVID-19 relief efforts — will take place within a two-hour livestream from Johnson’s front porch in Hawaii.

In addition to Johnson, the festival will feature special at-home performances by a star lineup of Kokua Festival alumni, including Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother Thunderstorm Artis.

As part of the livestream, viewers will also get to watch at-home cooking lessons from some of Hawaii’s top chefs, including Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

Johnson announced the concert earlier this week on his verified Instagram and Facebook accounts, and invited artists like Marley live from his smartphone.

Fans can find the Kokua Festival 2020 Playlist online, and tune into Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 12 p.m. Hawaii time Saturday via www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic or Jack Johnson’s Facebook page to watch the show.

Donations will benefit the Kokua Hawai‘i Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Kim and Jack Johnson that supports environmental education in local schools and communities.

To support COVID-19 relief efforts, a portion of donations will go to programs that promote sustainable local food systems in Hawaii, including Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program.