Kakaako senior center now a sharing center

In pre-COVID days, Na Kupuna Makamae Center in Kakaako brought seniors together.

“It’s a place where they can work their brains and their hands,” said program coordinator Carmen Lee.

The center, a program of the Pacific Gateway Center, normally offers classes in qigong, lei making, hula and much more.

But for now, its empty space has been transformed into an organizing and packing site for food dropped off by Aloha Harvest, to be shared with the community.

Lee and a crew of volunteers from Help Is on the Way distribute boxes and bags of food on Fridays, curbside outside the center. The program will continue through May.

Items vary from week to week and can include eggs, produce, chocolate milk, yogurt, meat, bento, pastries and even cookies and candy.

Depending on the amount of food delivered to the center, some 100 to more than 200 families have received care packages each week.

Lee and crew consider the size of households, packing extra for large families, to last several days.

“The goal is to give a good amount of food,” said Lee.

Help Is on the Way also delivers to those who can’t go out, and leftover food is dispersed to other programs.

Anyone is welcome to a bundle of food. Friday’s pickup runs noon to 2:30 p.m. at 653 Ala Moana Blvd., at the corner of Keawe Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Call 773-7047 or email carmenlee@pacificgatewaycenter.org.