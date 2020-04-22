Free drive-thru coronavirus testing being held in Ocean View on Big Isle today

Ali’i Health and Premier Medical Group Hawaii will conduct free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church in Ocean View on Hawaii island today.

Testing will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Pre-screening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon to determine whether individuals meet the criteria to be tested.

Individuals are asked to bring a photo identification card.

For more information, call the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 935-0031.