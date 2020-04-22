Hawaii County police make 70 arrests and citations for stay-at-home violations

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii County police officers have made a total of 70 arrests and citations for violations under the “prohibited acts” offense from April 15 to 21.

Officers arrested 15 people and cited 53 individuals and opened criminal cases against two persons.

Hawaii Police Department’s three-week combined total enforcement is 232 individual offenses with 55 arrests, 168 citations issued and nine additional cases.

Hawaii County police remind the public that the penalties for violating the stay-at-home order—leaving one’s place of residence only for essential activities or essential businesses—is a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to a year.