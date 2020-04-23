Motorists advised to avoid highway in Kohala as Big Isle firefighters battle brush fire

Hawaii island firefighters are responding to a brush fire near Akoni Pule Highway in North Kohala.
The fire is located near the 5.5 mile-marker between the Kohala by the Sea community and Kohala Ranch.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said roads may close without notice.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.