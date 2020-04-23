WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell to provide updates to COVID-19 stay-at-home order

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said city parks will be open at 5 a.m. Saturday for exercise only, with effective social distancing. Botanical gardens will re-open on May 1, he said.

He said more testing is required as the city moves toward opening up other social venues and businesses in modified formats. No specific timetable was provided, as specific health and environmental benchmarks must be met, Caldwell said.

Caldwell said he hopes fast testing for the coronavirus will begin “next week.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference today to outline modifications to his stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

No other speakers for the conference are listed on a city press release.

Watch the livestream video above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.