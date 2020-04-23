comscore Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News | Sports Breaking

Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES >> Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Miami Dolphins gamble on Tua Tagovailoa’s durability in selecting him 5th in NFL Draft
Looking Back

Scroll Up