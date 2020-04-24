Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in South Kohala

Hawaii island firefighters are continuing to battle a brush fire that scorched about 400 acres in South Kohala.

Twenty five-units with about 60 firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of 59-125 Halekai Place at about 8:23 a.m. Thursday after arcing electrical wire ignited brush, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Two helicopters conducted water drops as winds fanned the flames to areas that were inaccessible by foot. Bulldozers were also used to create fire breaks.

Approximately 60 percent of the brush fire was contained as of Thursday night. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.