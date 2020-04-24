comscore Kauai police to give out free breakfasts to island’s keiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kauai police to give out free breakfasts to island’s keiki

  • Today

Kauai police have partnered with New Hope Lihue to distribute free pancake breakfasts Saturday to youth ages 18 and under.

The “Police, Pastors and Pancakes” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Puakea Golf Course located at 150 Nuhou St. in Lihue.

Police officers will distribute via drive-thru free breakfasts that include pancakes, Little Smokies sausages and small bottles of water.

“As members of this community, we recognize and share many of the challenges families are facing on our island,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck in a statement today.

“COVID-19 has decreased our ability to interact through community programs, such as Coffee with a Cop and K-PAL. ‘Police, Pastors and Pancakes’ provides our officers with an opportunity to continue to serve people, build relationships and improve the quality of life in our community during these challenging times,” Raybuck added.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Google will require proof of identity from all advertisers
Next Story
WATCH LIVE: Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami takes your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation
Looking Back

Scroll Up