Kauai police to give out free breakfasts to island’s keiki

Kauai police have partnered with New Hope Lihue to distribute free pancake breakfasts Saturday to youth ages 18 and under.

The “Police, Pastors and Pancakes” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Puakea Golf Course located at 150 Nuhou St. in Lihue.

Police officers will distribute via drive-thru free breakfasts that include pancakes, Little Smokies sausages and small bottles of water.

“As members of this community, we recognize and share many of the challenges families are facing on our island,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck in a statement today.

“COVID-19 has decreased our ability to interact through community programs, such as Coffee with a Cop and K-PAL. ‘Police, Pastors and Pancakes’ provides our officers with an opportunity to continue to serve people, build relationships and improve the quality of life in our community during these challenging times,” Raybuck added.