WATCH LIVE: State Senate COVID-19 committee meets for latest updates

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is meeting at noon today to discuss the state’s pandemic plans and procedures.
The committee is scheduled to meet with: Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors; Ross Higashi, Dept. of Transportation Deputy Director, airports division; Chris Tatum, Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO; Bruce Anderson, Dept. of Health Director; Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist; and Alan Oshima, Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Navigator.
The meeting is broadcasting live on ‘Olelo Channel 49 on Oahu and streaming live online at olelo.org/49. No public testimony will be accepted.
