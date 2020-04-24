VIDEO: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces public-private partnership for food assistance for recently unemployed

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The city’s four food distrubition sites for persons recently unemployed, via a public-private partnership with the Hawaii Foodbank, are at are Kaiaka Bay Beach Park in Haleiwa, the Waimanalo Rec Center, the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, and Kakaako Waterfront Park.

The program, which begins April 30, will run on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m, according to Hawaii Foodbank CEO Ron Mizutani.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a 1:30 p.m. press conference at the Hawaii Foodbank to announce a public-private partnership to provide food assistance to individuals recently unemployed amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

There will be four locations for assistance, according to a city press release.

Also speaking will be Hawaii Foodbank CEO Ron Mizutani and Bank of Hawaii Foundation President Momi Akimseu.

Watch the livestream video above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.