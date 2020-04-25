Honolulu firefighters respond to care home fire in Waipahu

Honolulu firefighters responded to a care home fire today in Waipahu.
The fire was reported about 1:50 p.m. in the Kahualena Street area.
Arriving firefighters reported light smoke showing from the second floor of the residence, according to radio communications. Firefighters found a mattress was on fire and reported it was out shortly afterwards.
