Man in 30s in stable but serious condition after apparent stabbing in Waipahu

A man in his 30s is in stable but serious condition following a stabbing early this morning in Waipahu.

The man was reportedly stabbed at 4:07 a.m. today in the area of Farrington Highway and Aniani Place.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered life-saving treatment to the man who was apparently stabbed in his upper torso, according to an EMS report. EMS did not provide further information about the suspect nor suspects involved in the stabbing.

No other details were immediately available.