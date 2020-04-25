Former Kahuku and Notre Dame standout Alohi Gilman drafted in sixth round by Los Angeles Chargers

Former Kahuku and Notre Dame standout Alohi Gilman was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers today on the final day of the three-day NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound Gilman was selected 186th overall in a run of Hawaii players. Former Kahuku and Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae was picked 179th overall and former Leilehua and Fresno State guard Netane Muti was picked 181. On Thursday, the first day of the draft, former Saint Louis and Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was chosen fifth overall.

Gilman played at Navy before transferring to Notre Dame, where he sat out the 2017 season. He started all 13 games his junior year, recording 95 tackles, with two interceptions, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles. In his senior year, he had 74 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

He was invited to the NFL Combine in February and recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.6. He also had 17 reps of 225 pounds and recorded a vertical jump of 32 inches.